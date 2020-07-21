Devonta Freeman Wants NFL Contract in 'Immediate Future,' Drew Rosenhaus Says

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman is looking to sign a deal as soon as possible with NFL training camps rapidly approaching.

"We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team," Drew Rosenhaus, Freeman's agent, said Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"He's healthy, he's in shape and I'm on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July."

Freeman has played six NFL seasons, all with the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler who is coming off a season with 1,066 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns.

Freeman's efficiency took a dip in 2019, as he rushed for a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. He did continue to provide quarterback Matt Ryan with a pass-catching option out of the backfield, adding 59 receptions for 410 yards.

Per Nick Shook of NFL.com, Freeman was the worst running back in the NFL in rushing yards over expectation per attempt (RYOE).

"Conversely, Devonta Freeman was the worst running back in the NFL last year (among those with a minimum of 150 carries) in RYOE, logging a league-low mark of -1.18 RYOE per rush. Freeman's xYPC (expected yards per carry) was 4.7, thanks in part to the effectiveness of the Atlanta blockers in front of him, but he only gained 3.6 yards per carry, which suggests his struggles weren't the fault of the offensive line. (Notably, the Falcons produced a 4.44 xYPC for all runners, which was the fourth-best mark in the league.)"

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Atlanta ultimately decided to move on from Freeman and released him last March, two-and-a-half years after signing him to a five-year, $41.25 million extension.

Teams have been interested in Freeman, but the running back has not been able to come to an agreement with anyone as of yet.

The Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles were interested in Freeman, per Michael Silver of NFL Network on May 20. The 'Hawks offered a one-year, $4 million deal, but Freeman was looking for more money, per Silver.

"Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to sit out and skip the season if his number isn't met," Silver wrote May 22.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on a June 4 conference call that Freeman's asking price was too high for the team to consider him.

One month later, Silver reported that Freeman's then-agent, Kristin Campbell, broke ties with her client.

Freeman quickly linked up with Rosenhaus, but the clock is now ticking toward training camp as the ex-Falcon looks for a second NFL home.