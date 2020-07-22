The Most Underrated NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of Training Camps

0 of 8

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Training camps are set to open around the NFL in a few days, yet plenty of quality free agents remain unsigned.

Last week, we examined the best free agents still available on the verge of camps—players such as Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen and Larry Warford. However, those players won't necessarily appeal to every team.

According to Spotrac, 22 of the league's 32 teams currently have less than $20 million in available cap space. Those teams are likely to be seeking budget options rather than big-name players ahead of camp.

Fortunately, plenty of budget options remain available as well.

Here, we'll examine eight of the most underrated players still floating in the free-agent pool. While many of these guys aren't household names, they're proven veterans who have been strong (if underappreciated) contributors in the past and can be again in the right opportunity.