Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin, Leon Draisaitl Named Hart Trophy Finalists

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Hart Trophy: Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NHL to abruptly end the 2019-20 regular season and move on to a modified postseason format. As a result, award contenders will be judged by what they achieved to this point in the year.

The league will reveal the Hart Trophy winner during its conference finals or before the Stanley Cup Final.

            

