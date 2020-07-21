NFL Reportedly Expected to Spend $75M on COVID-19 Tests

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami. The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. In a memo sent by Goodell and obtained Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were laid out. The first phase would involve a limited number of non-player personnel, initially 50 percent of the non-player employees (up to a total of 75) on any single day, being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL will reportedly spend around $75 million on COVID-19 testing during the 2020 season. 

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported the NFL has agreed to provide daily testing for at least two weeks after players report to camp. The league had been pushing for testing every other day. Among the other agreed-upon stipulations include contact tracing and several distancing measurements to help ensure the safety of players and staff.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

