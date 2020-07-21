NFL Reportedly Expected to Spend $75M on COVID-19 Tests

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL will reportedly spend around $75 million on COVID-19 testing during the 2020 season.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported the NFL has agreed to provide daily testing for at least two weeks after players report to camp. The league had been pushing for testing every other day. Among the other agreed-upon stipulations include contact tracing and several distancing measurements to help ensure the safety of players and staff.

