MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bryan Shaw, Mariners, Cubs' Player Pool

Veteran reliever Bryan Shaw might not have to wait long before finding another job, even despite his $9 million vesting option.

The right-hander was released by the Colorado Rockies on Friday, but Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Shaw could be on his way to Seattle to join the Mariners.

Shaw could never establish a foothold in Colorado. He had a 5.61 ERA and 1.547 WHIP in two seasons with the Rockies and blew 10-of-11 save opportunities between the two seasons.

With results like those and an expensive vesting option for 2021, it might have seemed like Shaw was a long shot to get picked up for the 2020 campaign. However, it should be noted the Mariners can sign him to the prorated minimum.

Not to mention, Shaw had actually been one of the better middle relievers in the game prior to his forgettable stint in Colorado.

Shaw broke into the league with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, spending two seasons in the desert before being traded to the Cleveland Indians.

It was in Cleveland where Shaw really made his mark. He was effective in his first season with the team in 2013, posting a 3.24 ERA in 75 innings of work. But Shaw really shined in his second year in Cleveland, leading all relievers with 80 appearances and posting a 2.59 ERA in just over 76 frames.

The upward trend continued for much of Shaw's tenure with the Indians. He led all big-league relievers in appearances once again in 2017, a year in which he posted a career-best 2.96 fielding independent pitching (FIP) mark.

Shaw's effectiveness helped land him a three-year deal with Colorado, though things obviously spiraled shortly thereafter.

The Mariners are seemingly banking on Shaw bouncing back. Colorado is not the easiest place to pitch, and Rockies relievers also faced the added burden of throwing early and often due to a starting rotation that lacked quality depth.

Shaw might also have had bad luck with the Rockies. There were massive discrepancies in terms of expected batting average and slugging numbers against his breaking ball, per Baseball Savant. Granted, Shaw still ranked toward the bottom of the league in terms of average exit velocity. But the "Coors Effect" most certainly could have been in play.

In any case, it looks like Seattle will offer Shaw a chance to get his career back on track.

Burl Carraway Expected to Join Cubs' 60-man Pool

It was not much of a secret what the Chicago Cubs were going for when they selected left-handed reliever Burl Carraway in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Carraway displayed elite potential as a power arm while at Dallas Baptist University, striking out 72 batters in just over 41 innings of work in 2019 while also notching 17 punch-outs in a little over nine innings before the 2020 season was canceled.

Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz alluded to the team's plans for Carraway after the draft, saying he could be a "fast mover."

Indeed, Carraway could be in the mix from the jump. Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic and MLB.com's Jordan Bastian both reported the 21-year-old is expected to be added to Chicago's 60-man player pool in South Bend.

Bastian also noted Carraway has to go through the intake screening process. But, barring any setbacks, he will become readily available for the Cubs.

Chicago's bullpen will be more makeshift in nature this year. The Cubs added fringe relievers like Jharrel Cotton and Jeremy Jeffress in the offseason but will ultimately place their faith in (mostly) unproven guys such as Rowan Wick and Brad Wieck in addition to a bounce-back year from closer Craig Kimbrel.

Perhaps Carraway can give the Cubs another hard-throwing, left-handed presence at some point during the shortened 2020 season.

