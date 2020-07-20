Madden NFL 21 Ratings Released for Every Player on All 32 Teams

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Get ready to argue football fans because the Madden NFL 21 ratings are out.

The EA Sports franchise released the ratings for every player in the game, and, to exactly nobody's surprise, reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes headlines the list.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of five players in the coveted 99 club of players with the highest possible overall rating. It is well deserved considering all he has done in his first two years of starting is win the league's MVP and win the Lombardi Trophy.

Safe to say, plenty of gamers will be suiting up as the Chiefs this year with Mahomes throwing to Travis Kelce (97 overall), Tyreek Hill (96 overall), Sammy Watkins (91 speed) and Demarcus Robinson (89 speed).

He won't be throwing to the league's best wide receiver, at least in the eyes of those who make the Madden rankings.

New Orleans Saints pass-catcher Michael Thomas is the highest-rated wide receiver in the NFL and one of four other players alongside Mahomes to be rated a 99 overall. Joining him is Los Angeles Rams right end Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New England Patriots cornerback Stephen Gilmore.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Houston Texans left end JJ Watt and Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin just missed the cut at 98 overall.

Notably, cover athlete Lamar Jackson—who is also the reigning MVP—is not even the best player on his own team.

That distinction goes to Baltimore Ravens right end Calais Campbell, who checks in at a 95 overall compared to Jackson's 94 mark. Jackson can at least take solace in his 96 speed, which makes him the fastest quarterback in the game.

Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson (97 overall) is the only quarterback outside of Mahomes with a higher overall rating than Jackson.

Madden players now have the entire list of ratings at their disposal as they choose which teams they are going to guide to a virtual Lombardi Trophy as they await the start of the actual 2020 season.