Explaining the MLB Rule Changes, Format for 60-Game 2020 Season

The 60-game Major League Baseball season will have some new features for fans to get used to.

The sprint to the World Series will have a universal designated hitter for the American and National Leagues, which gives pitchers more time to focus solely on their performance on the mound.

A handful of other tweaks have been made to keep players fresh as they compete for postseason spots over 66 days.

Among the other alterations is the placement of a runner on second base for extra innings and no limitations on position players to pitch.

Format

The 60-game schedule is made up of 40 contests within the division and 20 interleague matchups.

In interleague play, the East divisions will play each other, and the same goes for the Central and West.

For example, the New York Yankees will take on each AL East opponent 10 times and then feature in 20 games versus NL East clubs, including Thursday's opener against the Washington Nationals.

Rule Changes

Universal Designated Hitter

The most significant rule change is the universal designated hitter.

In order to keep pitchers as fresh as possible, the National League will adopt the DH rule that has been used only in the American League.

This change takes away the double-switch strategy for NL teams, but it makes the potential power in the lineups stronger.

Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers duo of Corey Seager and Will Smith could be the biggest beneficiaries of the universal DH since there is plenty of depth at their defensive positions.

Runner on 2nd Base in Extra Innings

If a game goes into extra innings, each frame will start with a runner on second base. The runner will be the player that precedes that inning's leadoff hitter in the batting order.

For example, if the No. 3 hitter makes the last out in the ninth inning, he would start the 10th inning on second base with the No. 4 batter at the plate.

If the runner on second base scores, a pitcher will not be charged with an earned run. The rule will not be utilized in the postseason.

Other Rules

There is no limit on when a position player can take the mound. That reverses a rule change that was put in during the offseason in which teams had to designate hitters and pitchers on their roster, with position players be able to only pitch in certain situations.

Players and coaches are expected to maintain social distancing protocols. If a player or manager breaks them while being too close to an opponent or while arguing a call with an umpire, they could face an immediate ejection, suspension and a potential fine.

Pitchers can't lick their fingers to provide moisture when gripping the ball. Instead, they will be allowed to use a wet rag in their back pocket, with water as the only substance permitted by the new rules.

