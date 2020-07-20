Rams' Sean McVay 'A Little Skeptical' NFL Training Camps Will Start as Scheduled

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Even with teams set to report to camp in just over a week, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay believes some parts of the NFL season could be delayed. 

The coach explained his thoughts on The Helliepod (starts at 1:00):

"I am confident we'll have a season, we'll be able to play football," McVay said. "Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule we've all seen, that's something that I'm a little skeptical of right now."

Though McVay said he's usually excited about the start of training camps at this stage, he has some hesitation this time around.

"You know the amount of things that have to take place for that to logistically get off and get going, something about it tells me maybe there's a chance that things get moved back," he said.

      

