Ranking Every MLB Team's Projected 2020 Opening Day Starting Lineup

3. Houston Astros

George Springer, CF Alex Bregman, 3B Jose Altuve, 2B Carlos Correa, SS Yuli Gurriel, 1B Michael Brantley, LF Josh Reddick, RF Aledmys Diaz, DH Martin Maldonado, C

The Skinny: We'll see how the Astros fare now that the world has been tipped off to their trash-can-banging ways, but the statistics suggest that this is going to be one of the best lineups in baseball for the fourth consecutive year.

It's unclear if or when Yordan Alvarez will be available (unidentified absence from camp for nearly three weeks), but the current deficiency of the rookie who hit .313 with 27 home runs in 87 games last year does keep Houston from making a great case for the No. 1 or No. 2 spot. The combination of Aledmys Diaz and Kyle Tucker should suffice in the DH spot until he returns, though, as the Astros have four other players—George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel—who hit at least .290 with more than 30 home runs last season.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Max Muncy, 1B Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Corey Seager, SS Joc Pederson, LF A.J. Pollock, DH Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, 2B

The Skinny: In Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson, the Dodgers have perhaps the most ridiculously stacked outfield since the 2002 Atlanta Braves (Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones and Gary Sheffield). Pederson hit 36 home runs last season, and he's undeniably the weak point in that trifecta. Betts was the 2018 AL MVP; Bellinger was the NL MVP last year.

Throw in Max Muncy, Corey Seager and the aging-but-still-a-great-hitter Justin Turner, and the top two-thirds of the Dodgers' lineup is second to none.

But question marks in the bottom third—particularly at second base—opened the door for the Yankees to edge out the Dodgers. This is hands down the best lineup in the National League, though. There's not even a close runner-up to LA in that conversation.

1. New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Gleyber Torres, SS Giancarlo Stanton, DH Gary Sanchez, C Brett Gardner, LF Luke Voit, 1B Aaron Hicks, CF Gio Urshela, 3B

The Skinny: Had the season started back in late March, Aaron Judge (stress fracture in rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain) likely would have been unavailable. Had it started a week ago, the Yankees wouldn't have had DJ LeMahieu (coronavirus). But for at least the time being, they're healthy and they're spectacular.

Stanton (multiple injuries) and Aaron Hicks (12 HR in 59 games) are the only projected starters who didn't hit at least 21 home runs last year. Hicks hit 27 in 2018, and let's just say no one has ever been concerned about Stanton's ability to mash a ball. Aside from the teamwide inability to stay healthy last year, it's hard to find anything resembling a weakness in this lineup.