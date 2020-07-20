Tyreek Hill Thinks Patrick Mahomes 'Worth Even More' Than $503M Chiefs Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes' new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth a maximum of $503 million. 

Tyreek Hill thinks the team could have backed up an even bigger Brinks truck.

The Chiefs wideout told TMZ Sports that the Super Bowl MVP is worth even more than a half-billion-dollar deal. 

"I'm proud of my boy, Pat, man. I'm really happy for him," Hill said. "I mean, hell, I thought he was worth even more."

While we're doubting that Hill was talking about Mahomes' overall contract structure, it's probably fair to say the game's best quarterback left some money on the table. 

That said, Mahomes acknowledged that he signed this deal in order to help the Chiefs over the long term—a move that may have helped the franchise ink Chris Jones' new four-year deal. As Kansas City looks to build a dynasty around its rising star quarterback, maybe Mahomes leaving a little on the table will inspire some teammates to do the same and extend the run atop the AFC.  

