Former MLB World Series Umpire Rick Reed Dies at 70

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Former MLB umpire Rick Reed died Thursday at the age of 70, according to the Associated Press.

Reed made his MLB umpiring debut in 1979 and became a full-time MLB official in 1983. He is perhaps best known for working the 1991 World Series, which was a seven-game classic that saw the Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves.

Although Reed suffered strokes in 2008 and 2009, he umpired through the 2009 season before retiring and becoming an umpire observer for the commissioner's office.

Veteran umpire Ted Barrett praised Reed following his death:

"I worked my first game in the big leagues with him and he took me to lunch the next day. We didn't even talk about umpiring, he talked about being a husband and father while doing this job.

"I also worked many years with Rick as my crew chief. He was a great umpire and he was a leader of men. Rick groomed many of us to be crew chiefs. He took an interest in our families and invited us into his family. His wife, Cindy, became a trusted confidante to our wives. Rick was more than just a crew chief, he was a mentor and friend."

Other significant accomplishments during Reed's career included working the 1986 and 1998 MLB All-Star Games and seven postseasons.

He was also the home plate umpire for the first game at the Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park in 2000, which was significant for Reed since he was a Detroit native.

Reed did some acting in addition to his umpiring and had a role as an umpire in the 1999 Kevin Costner movie For Love of the Game.

Prior to his time as a Major League umpire, Reed also umpired professionally in the Appalachian, Midwest, Eastern and International Leagues.