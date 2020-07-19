Fantasy Baseball 2020: Ian Happ, More Breakthrough Outfield Candidates

Matt York/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB season is sure to have its share of statistical anomalies.

Numerous players will have the opportunity to show out over the 60-game stretch, and it is a safe bet to say there will be a few individuals who have outlier campaigns.

Some players, like Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, already entered the year with something extra to prove. With such a small sample size, the incentive to perform is all the more evident.

Here is more on Happ and other outfielders who might have breakthrough seasons in 2020.

Outfield Breakthrough Candidates

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Happ seemingly busted out during his rookie year in 2017. The former first-round pick hit 24 homers and posted an .842 OPS in 413 plate appearances, playing multiple positions and giving the Cubs much-needed offense towards the bottom of the order.

With Dexter Fowler long gone and Kyle Schwarber struggling in the leadoff hole in 2017, the Cubs penciled in Happ at the top of the order at the start of the 2018 campaign. But Happ struggled out of the gate and, with Albert Almora Jr. off to a strong start, had to settle for a platoon role.

Happ's sophomore campaign also seemed like a step back in that he had a 36.1 percent strikeout rate, per FanGraphs. The Cubs sent Happ to Triple-A for the start of the 2019 season, where he stayed until late-July. However, Happ made a serious impact when he returned to the majors. The Pittsburgh native hit 11 homers and had an .898 OPS in 156 plate appearances. His strikeout rate also fell to 25 percent.

There is reason to believe Happ could have a big year in 2020. The 25-year-old should get the lion's share of at-bats as the starting center fielder, and he seems to have made the necessary adjustments at the plate.

Not to mention, the Cubs are seeking steadier offense and more production from the center field spot. A productive year from Happ will go a long way in determining whether Chicago can reclaim the National League Central title.

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox

While the Cubs are hoping Happ busts out on the North Side of Chicago, Eloy Jimenez will look to power the White Sox to a playoff appearance.

Jimenez's rookie season was a mixed bag. The 23-year-old missed 40 games because of injury, and he also struck out 134 times while drawing just 30 bases on balls. But Jimenez also clubbed 31 homers in 504 plate appearances.

He seemed to gain confidence at the end of the year, slashing .340/.383/.710 with nine homers and 25 RBI in the season's final month. It was a solid rookie campaign and showcased some of the star potential Jimenez possesses. But his sophomore campaign could vault him to superstardom.

Jimenez ranked in the 90th percentile in hard-hit percentage and 86th percentile in average exit velocity, per Baseball Savant. If he can cut down on the whiff rate, especially against breaking balls and off-speed pitches, Jimenez could take flight.

The White Sox added Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion and Nomar Mazara to the lineup in the offseason and figure to score plenty of runs this year.

It is possible Jimenez finishes as one of the top run-producers in baseball.

Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals

Keep an eye on how the Cardinals manage Dylan Carlson, the top prospect in their farm system.

The Redbirds lost Marcell Ozuna in the offseason and—while Tommy Edman figures to move to the outfield—might choose to give Carlson some at-bats. Both Fowler and Harrison Bader have been relatively underwhelming at the plate, while Carlson has excelled in the minors.

The 21-year-old hit 26 homers and stole 20 bases between Double-A and Triple-A last year, finishing the season with a .914 OPS in 126 games. He hit five homers and tallied 11 total extra-base hits in just 18 games at Triple-A. The youngster can mash.

There are a number of reasons the Cardinals would give Carlson extensive playing time. For starters, the 2020 minor league season was canceled, and it seems likely St. Louis wants Carlson to get some at-bats given he has already played at every level of the minors.

Additionally, adding Carlson to the mix might allow Edman to remain at third base, with the Cardinals then slotting Matt Carpenter into the designated hitter spot and thus limiting some potential wear and tear.

Carlson is one of a number of prospects who could make their mark in this shortened season.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.