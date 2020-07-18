Antonio Brown in 'Excellent Shape' Amid NFL Comeback Bid, Training Partner Says

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Anyone who has followed Antonio Brown's Instagram knows he's doing his best to keep NFL teams aware that he's in peak physical condition.

Seventeen-year-old high school quarterback Peter Zamora, who has been training with Brown, told TMZ Sports that the seven-time Pro Bowler is "in excellent shape" and is "ramping up" workouts with the goal of being signed by a team in the near future.

Brown has been rumored to be on the radar for at least two teams this offseason. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported in June that the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks have had "internal discussions" about potentially signing the 32-year-old.

John Clayton of ESPN 710 in Seattle reported in May that Russell Wilson "would love" the Seahawks to sign Brown.

The two have spent time working out together this offseason, with Brown posting a video on Instagram earlier this month of him catching passes from Wilson.

If a team does sign Brown, he may not be immediately available to play. He's subject to suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from allegations of sexual assault and rape by Britney Taylor, his former trainer, and an accusation of sexual misconduct by an artist he hired to paint a mural in his house.

Brown has been a free agent since Sept. 20, 2019, when the New England Patriots released him after the artist accused him of sending her threatening text messages that included pictures of her children.