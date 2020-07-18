NFL Announces Training Camp Report Dates; All Veterans Due by July 28

Mike Chiari
July 18, 2020

The NFL announced Saturday that players will begin reporting to training camp next week, with all veterans being due by July 28.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted the letter sent from the NFL to all 32 teams:

Rookies will report to camp July 21, followed by quarterbacks and injured players July 23. All other players must report July 28. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are exceptions since they are set to play in the first game of the regular season Sept. 10.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, both the Chiefs and Texans have told their players to begin reporting Monday (July 20), and the Chiefs told all players to be at camp by July 25.

Pelissero noted that only 20 players will be allowed at team facilities at a time initially until the NFLPA agrees on infectious disease emergency response plans for each team.

