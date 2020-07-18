Rams' Andrew Whitworth, Family All Test Positive for COVID-19

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said Friday his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com reported the group, which includes Whitworth, his wife, their kids and his in-laws, contracted the coronavirus after a family member went out to lunch with a friend.

"It was definitely a scary thing, and [you] realize how contagious this is," he told reporters.

