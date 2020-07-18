Rams' Andrew Whitworth, Family All Test Positive for COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2020

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said Friday his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com reported the group, which includes Whitworth, his wife, their kids and his in-laws, contracted the coronavirus after a family member went out to lunch with a friend.

"It was definitely a scary thing, and [you] realize how contagious this is," he told reporters.

                         

