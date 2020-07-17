Richard Sherman Says 'It Will All Come Out' Regarding NFL COVID-19 Protocols

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has vowed that the NFL's current return-to-play protocols will be made public at some point.

After NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told reporters that some coaches have said the protocols won't work, Sherman added this on Twitter:

A number of players have expressed their frustration with how the NFL has tried to handle the return-to-play protocols.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that rookies for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will be required to "report or face discipline" if the league and union don't have an agreement in place by June 20, prompting this response from Patrick Mahomes:

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who is president of the NFL Players Association, wrote an article on the union's official website stating the NFL "is unwilling to prioritize player safety" and the league operates under the belief "that the virus will bend to football."

Even though all 32 teams are scheduled to open training camp by July 28, the NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate coronavirus testing and safety protocols.

The Texans and Chiefs are expected to report to camp three days earlier than everyone else since they are scheduled to play in the annual regular-season opener on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sherman is the 49ers' player representative and a member of the NFLPA's Executive Committee.