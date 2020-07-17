Richard Sherman Says 'It Will All Come Out' Regarding NFL COVID-19 Protocols

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks at the scoreboard late in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has vowed that the NFL's current return-to-play protocols will be made public at some point. 

After NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told reporters that some coaches have said the protocols won't work, Sherman added this on Twitter:

A number of players have expressed their frustration with how the NFL has tried to handle the return-to-play protocols. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that rookies for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will be required to "report or face discipline" if the league and union don't have an agreement in place by June 20, prompting this response from Patrick Mahomes:

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who is president of the NFL Players Association, wrote an article on the union's official website stating the NFL "is unwilling to prioritize player safety" and the league operates under the belief "that the virus will bend to football."

Even though all 32 teams are scheduled to open training camp by July 28, the NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate coronavirus testing and safety protocols. 

The Texans and Chiefs are expected to report to camp three days earlier than everyone else since they are scheduled to play in the annual regular-season opener on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Sherman is the 49ers' player representative and a member of the NFLPA's Executive Committee. 

Related

    NFL Responds to WAS Allegation

    NFL could take disciplinary action against Washington after ‘serious, disturbing’ report of sexual harassment (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Responds to WAS Allegation

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dan Snyder Releases Statement

    Washington owner supports ‘unbiased investigation’ by team-hired attorney following sexual harassment allegations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dan Snyder Releases Statement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins Are Top Rated WRs in Madden

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins Are Top Rated WRs in Madden

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Met with Team Doctors in 'Hot Spots' to Plan Safe Training Camps

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Met with Team Doctors in 'Hot Spots' to Plan Safe Training Camps

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report