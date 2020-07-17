Fantasy Football 2020: Creative Team Names and Early Keeper Advice

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off on September 10 and, while that date could be pushed back, this is prime time to brainstorm fantasy team names and think through keeper decisions.

Long-term upside may be the name of the game when determining your keepers, but fantasy managers can get a little jiggy with it when naming teams. You don't have to name your team something intense and befitting a longstanding dynasty, like Fred's Lords of Fire. That may be an incredible name worthy of an impressive organization, but often the best team names are cringey dad jokes and puns.

That's what we have assembled here, split into position groups and ignoring some of the more classic team and sport-based ones. Read ahead for some delightfully bad team names, followed by some keeper advice for the 2020 season and beyond.

Fantasy Football Team Names

Quarterback

Action Jackson

Beggars Can't Be Minshewsers

DaBrady

JoeJoe's Bizarre Adventure

Joe Exotic

Kyler Durden's Fight Club

Rum Ham Newton

Sherlock Mahomes

The Tagovailorian

Too Prescott to Handle

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is timeless and, despite seeming to be at the tail end of his career, Cam Newton is in position to claim Tom Brady's throne in New England—so it's impossible not to get "Rum Ham Newton" on the list. Brady, meanwhile, can easily feature in a DaBaby-inspired team name while the rookies, Joe Burrows and Tua Tagovailoa, get simple references to one of the more popular anime and Star Wars series out there.

But there are some combos available, too. If you're in a two-quarterback league and manage to secure Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, then "Mahomes and Watson" is on the table, while a more easily secured, still electrifying duo of Josh Allen and Kenyan Drake can grant you the blessings of "Drake and Josh."

Running Back

Chevrolet Kamara

CinnaMontgomery Toast Crunch

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

The D'Raheem Team

Henrything Is Possible

Ketchup and Mostert

Mixoncut Gems

Once Saquon a Time in Hollywood

Return of the Mack

TGS: The Gurley Show

Like Newton and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Todd Gurley gets a new chance to redirect his injury-riddled career and another iconic series, 30 Rock, to have his team named after.

Wide Receiver

Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare

Chark Tank

Chillin' at the Golladay Inn

Classy, Jeudy, Ratchet

Keenan: Masters of the Universe

McLaurin F1

No Diggsity

Now You See 'Dee, Now You Don't

Scary Terry

SpongeBoyd RareHands

Jerry Jeudy's name has infinite potential and opens the door for references to this year's most popular video game and one of its most infamous TikTok songs. Similarly, Tyler Boyd's name gives us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a perfectly corny Spongebob Squarepants callout.

Less tight ends are fantasy-relevant, and that means they get fewer team names. But "George of the Jungle" is a classic for big George Kittle, "Too Hock to Handle" is a better ode to Netflix's absurd reality show and "Outer Fants" is an annoying way to turn an upcoming sophomore's ceiling into another grounded Netflix ode.

Oh, and if you pair Calvin Ridley and Kittle, you can prove your rap taste by referencing the most iconic line of Big Pun's repertoire from his "Twinz (Deep Cover 98)" classic: "Ridley Some Kittle Men" (who didn't do diddly).

Keeper Advice

Keeper leagues bring a different dimension as team managers prioritize players with an emphasis on longevity. Like typical drafting protocol, upside relative to position group is crucial when determining your keepers—meaning most quarterbacks aren't worth retaining over running backs, wide receivers and even tight ends.

That rule doesn't apply if you have Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, as both offer clear scoring ceilings far above their peers. But, generally, you should build around star backs and pass-catchers who have a lot of gas left in the tank. Here are the top 32 PPR keepers per Fantasy Pros' consensus rankings.

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

3. Michael Thomas, WR, NO

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI

8. Davante Adams, WR, GB

9. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

10. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

11. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

12. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

13. Mike Evans, WR, TB

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT

15. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

16. DJ Moore, WR, CAR

17. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI

18. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

19. A.J. Brown, WR, TEN

20. George Kittle, TE, SF

21. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE

22. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET

23. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

24. Julio Jones, WR, ATL

25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

26. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

27. Cortland Sutton, WR, DEN

28. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

29. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

30. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI

31. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL

32. Aaron Jones, RB, GB