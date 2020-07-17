MLB Rumors: Latest Info on Jacob deGrom, Zack Godley and More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets ace and back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has already cemented his place among the best pitchers in baseball. But his dominance is all the more important this summer.

Considering the 2020 MLB season will be just 60 games, it is absolutely imperative the Mets have deGrom available to the fullest extent possible. Thus, there was some concern when deGrom left Tuesday's intrasquad start with "back tightness."

Mets fans can breathe easier, however, as MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported Wednesday afternoon an MRI of deGrom's back "did not show anything concerning." The 32-year-old also told DiComo and other reporters he felt much better on Thursday, adding he still has every intention of starting on Opening Day next Friday.

The relatively clean bill of health, as well as deGrom's own optimism, would seem to indicate all systems are a go for next week's opener against the Atlanta Braves. But the Mets might throw a curveball of their own.

DiComo noted "Mets officials cut off deGrom’s Zoom interview with reporters after less than six minutes," with manager Luis Rojas saying the team "did not have a plan" for deGrom past Thursday.

As previously mentioned, there are only so many games in this season, and it would seem deGrom should pitch if healthy.

However, the Mets are still exhibiting caution with respect to their ace. It is not without reason, either.

DeGrom was not quite right at the start of last season, resulting in a trip to the injured list in April. Indeed, deGrom had a 4.85 ERA in his first five starts, per Baseball Reference.

Granted, this is a vastly different injury. But it still seems the Mets want to ensure deGrom is at 100 percent prior to making any commitments for Opening Day.

Zack Godley in Boston

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday the Boston Red Sox were "closing in" on a deal with right-handed starter Zack Godley.

It would seem the two sides will announce a deal at any moment. Rob Bradford of WEEI reported Godley was seen in Boston on Wednesday and was "presumably getting cleared physically." The Red Sox jumped at the opportunity to add another arm to their makeshift rotation after Godley was released by the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Boston dealt David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts trade, and it also lost left-handed ace Chris Sale to Tommy John surgery. They let Rick Porcello walk in free agency after the former American League Cy Young Award winner posted a 5.52 ERA last season. Eduardo Rodriguez figures to start on Opening Day, but questions loom after E-Rod.

Perhaps Godley can get his career back on track in Beantown. The 30-year-older seemed to be on the verge of breaking out when he posted a 3.37 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 155 innings of work during the 2017 season. But Godley sputtered in 2018, and his landslide continued in 2019, when he posted a 5.97 ERA in 92 frames.

The Red Sox will be hoping for something closer to the 2017 version of Godley as they look to get a clearer vision of the rotation.

Latest on Mets Sale

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Wilpon family is listening to offers for the Mets franchise, and things are progressing towards a sale.

Four investment groups—including one spearheaded by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez—have "advanced to the second round of bidding," per Scott Soshnick of Sportico. Soshnick also reported the groups were instructed not to bid for SNY, the company providing regional broadcasting for the Mets.

Billionaire Steve Cohen submitted a $2 million bid for the team and reportedly bid $2 billion for SNY as well, per Soshnick. Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris also remains involved.

As for A-Rod and J-Lo, the power couple are "backed" by Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola and Vitamin Water co-founder Mike Repole, according to Soshnick.

Rodriguez and Lopez have also looped a number of other athletes into their bid, including Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, among others.

