Evelyn Lozada Says Chad Johnson Abused Her Multiple Times During Relationship

Evelyn Lozada said Thursday that former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson assaulted her several times during their relationship, according to TMZ Sports.

On Wednesday, Johnson posted a tweet referencing his arrest in 2012, when he headbutted Lozada and was arrested for battery. He was later cut by the Miami Dolphins and never played an NFL game again:

But Lozada said Wednesday it wasn't the only time Johnson abused her:

"For this man to sit up there and say that, you know, he lost his temper for three seconds is infuriating to me. ... It's messages like this, it's tweets or whatever the hell it was, that are triggers for me.

"... People read this on social media and are coming at me talking about, 'Oh you made this man lose his job.' It's like, if you're gonna speak the truth, I want you to speak the truth as to what the situation was. It wasn't the first time, it wasn't the first time.

"And, one of the things I'm always gonna do is I'm always gonna live in my truth, whether it's good, whether it's bad, whether it's ugly, I'm not going to let anybody take away my f--king truth and put this perception out there for a pity party as if you made one mistake."

She added: "What happened to me that day and other days, I didn't deserve. I didn't deserve that."

Johnson and Lozada were briefly married in 2012, but Lozada filed for divorce after Johnson headbutted her.

The former NFL wideout pleaded no contest to one charge of domestic battery and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, was enrolled in a batterers intervention program and was given a no-contact order with Lozada during his probation. His sentence did not include jail time.