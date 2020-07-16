JJ Watt Posts What NFL Players 'Know and Don't Know' About COVID-19 Guidelines

JJ Watt Posts What NFL Players 'Know and Don't Know' About COVID-19 GuidelinesJuly 16, 2020
Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt posted a tweet Thursday saying players want to play the 2020 NFL season but said the league's communication has been lacking, especially around protocols set for how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
JJ Watt @JJWatt
In the interest of having everyone on the same page in terms of what we know and don’t know at this time, here are a few things I’ve learned being on four NFLPA calls in the last two weeks with hundreds of other players. Keep in mind our rookies are scheduled to report in 48 hrs https://t.co/wAH1XyQenf
The NFL and NFLPA have been in negotiations regarding safety measures but have not come to terms on an agreement, despite training camp being less than two weeks away. Rookies are scheduled to report to camp July 18.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
