JJ Watt Posts What NFL Players 'Know and Don't Know' About COVID-19 Guidelines

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt posted a tweet Thursday saying players want to play the 2020 NFL season but said the league's communication has been lacking, especially around protocols set for how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL and NFLPA have been in negotiations regarding safety measures but have not come to terms on an agreement, despite training camp being less than two weeks away. Rookies are scheduled to report to camp July 18. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

