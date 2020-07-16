Tom Brady Picks Michael Vick over Himself in Madden Poll with Manning, Mahomes

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Madden 2004 Michael Vick is one of the single greatest video game characters of all time—so much so that even Tom Brady trusts Vick more than himself.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted Thursday he would take 2004 Vick over the Madden 08 version of himself:

For anyone who's ever played with Madden 2004 Vick: No duh. Of course you choose Vick. He's the single most dominant quarterback ever in a video game and on the all-time Mount Rushmore of video game athletes with Tecmo Bo Jackson, Mike Tyson in Punch Out and Pablo Sanchez in Backyard Baseball. (No, we will not be hearing any arguments to the contrary on this list.)

Vick had a cannon arm and could make defenses look foolish with his speed. Spies were beaten over the top for long touchdown passes, and anyone who played tight coverage was getting beat on the outside scramble.

While deadly accurate, guys like Brady and Peyton Manning have no business being in the same conversation as Vick because of their lack of foot speed.