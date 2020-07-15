Report: COVID-19 Injury Designation 'Major Sticking Point' in NFL Negotiations

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association reportedly remain at odds about how to classify COVID-19 if a player contracts the virus during practice or a game throughout the 2020 season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the issue has become a "major sticking point" in negotiations, with the NFL's latest proposal suggesting it be declared a non-football injury, which would not require teams to pay any affected players.

