Report: COVID-19 Injury Designation 'Major Sticking Point' in NFL Negotiations

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference after the NFL Fall league meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association reportedly remain at odds about how to classify COVID-19 if a player contracts the virus during practice or a game throughout the 2020 season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the issue has become a "major sticking point" in negotiations, with the NFL's latest proposal suggesting it be declared a non-football injury, which would not require teams to pay any affected players.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

