NHL Announces Schedule for 2020 Playoff Qualifiers, Exhibition Games

As the NHL gets its 2019-20 season back underway, the league will open its Stanley Cup qualifiers with five games on Aug. 1.

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will drop the puck at 12 p.m. ET in the first matchup.

The 16 teams taking part in the qualifiers will all have one exhibition game apiece before the fight for the eight open postseason berths begins.

The NHL suspended the season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than picking things back up in the regular season, it moved straight ahead to a modified playoff tournament.

The top 12 teams in terms of points from each conference earned the right to continue playing at one of two sites (Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada).

The top four teams in the East and West have already moved on and will stage a round-robin tournament to finalize the seeding. The remaining eight teams from the respective conferences will compete in a best-of-five series to advance.

East

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers

No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

West

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

No. 6 Nashville Predators vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild

No. 8 Calgary Flames vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets

Once the round-robin tournament and qualifying series are over, a more traditional 16-team playoff bracket will commence. The NHL will, however, reseed after every subsequent round, which was how the postseason unfolded every year before the realignment in 2013-14.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (+550) are the Stanley Cup favorites at Caesars Palace, and they're followed by the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights at +600. The St. Louis Blues are listed at +900 to repeat last year's title triumph.