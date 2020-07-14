Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jaguars DE Drawing 'Some' Interest Before Deadline

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue continues to seek a trade, and there is "some interest around the NFL" on a potential deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the pass-rusher, which could be worth $17.8 million in 2020 on the one-year tender, but the two sides have until Wednesday's deadline to agree on a long-term deal.

As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this month, Ngakoue has asked for a trade and doesn't plan to sign the franchise tender or report to training camp.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.