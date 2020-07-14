Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jaguars DE Drawing 'Some' Interest Before Deadline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue is introduced during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Jacksonville, Fla. Disgruntled Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue made another public plea to be traded, this one on his 25th birthday. Ngakoue said in a Twitter post Tuesday, March 31, 2020 ,“ why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on.”(AP Photo/Perry Knotts, File)
Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue continues to seek a trade, and there is "some interest around the NFL" on a potential deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the pass-rusher, which could be worth $17.8 million in 2020 on the one-year tender, but the two sides have until Wednesday's deadline to agree on a long-term deal.

As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this month, Ngakoue has asked for a trade and doesn't plan to sign the franchise tender or report to training camp.

     

