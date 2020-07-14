Martin McCaulay Talks Filing Trademarks for Possible Washington NFL Team Names

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder listens to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

You may have heard of the man who filed a trademark on seemingly every possible new iteration of the Washington NFL team name. You may have lauded him as an epic troll, or you may have derided him as someone halting the progress of change.

It turns out Martin McCaulay is neither. He's just a guy who wanted to make things easier on Washington should the franchise ever change its name.

"Hi everyone I need to clear something up. I want them to change the name and am embarrassed if I did anything that slows that down," McCaulay tweeted Tuesday. "I thought if I hoarded all the good names that would keep someone else who might be a pain in the neck from getting them."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

