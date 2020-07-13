Naya Rivera, Sister of Former NFL TE Mychal Rivera, Found Dead at Lake Piru

Scott Polacek July 14, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Naya Rivera, who was an actress on the television show Glee and the sister of former NFL tight end Mychal Rivera, was found dead at Lake Piru in Southern California at the age of 33.

Stella Chan and Amir Vera of CNN reported the news, noting the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said during a Monday press conference that her body was identified. She was found Monday morning at a part of the lake that is as deep as 60 feet.

"We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said. He also said "there is no indication of foul play or that this was a suicide."

According to the report, Rivera is believed to have drowned when she was swimming with her four-year-old son Wednesday. Her son was found sleeping on a rental pontoon boat and said his mother never got back into the boat after they went swimming.

In addition to Glee, Rivera acted on shows and movies such as The Royal Family, Step Up and The Master of Disguise.

TMZ reported Mychal was among the family members who joined in the search when she was initially declared missing.

Mychal played collegiately at Tennessee and in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders from 2013 through 2016.

