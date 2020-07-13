NFL Agents Weigh in on If Colin Kaepernick Will Ever Sign Contract with NFL Team

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Opinions were split about Colin Kaepernick's future in the NFL when The Athletic's Ben Standig surveyed 30 agents who represent clients in the league.

Of the 30, 15 said they don't believe Kaepernick will sign with another team. Twelve responded that he will, and the remaining three were unsure.

Multiple agents questioned Kaepernick's desire to come back, with one saying he "has to prove to people that he wants to play football." The same agent appeared to downplay the role Kaepernick's social activism has had on his odds of landing another contract, saying teams would "sign Osama bin Laden's son if he could run a 4.3."

With Americans across the country protesting against police brutality, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on June 5. In addition to "[condemning] racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," Goodell said the league should've done more to support players who showed a desire to be socially active:

While Goodell didn't reference Kaepernick, the implication was obvious. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began protesting during the national anthem in 2016, telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the time he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season, and he settled a grievance against the NFL in February 2019 after having alleged league owners conspired to effectively blackball him.

Some argue Goodell's statement will continue to ring hollow until Kaepernick is back on the field.

That ship might have sailed, however. It's one thing to mostly be a career backup who goes years without seeing a meaningful snap. Josh Johnson made three starts for Washington in 2018 after having not thrown a regular-season pass since 2011.

Kapernick has been out of the league altogether for three seasons, though. The COVID-19 pandemic leaves him unable to work out for teams as well since the NFL indefinitely suspended all league-related physicals and in-person meetings.

Even if the 32-year-old never makes another appearance in the NFL, he will have left a legacy extending well beyond his playing career.