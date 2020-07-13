Travis Kelce, Brian Urlacher, More Join Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Mets Bid

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) reacts to a win over the San Francisco 49ers after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

A number of former and current NFL players are joining Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's bid to buy the New York Mets as investors. 

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, former players Brian Urlacher, DeMarco Murray and Joe Thomas and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have joined the bid. The bidding group also includes NBA players Bradley Beal and Mason Plumlee.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

