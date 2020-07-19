The Biggest Emerging MLB Star at Every Position Entering 2020

0 of 12

They'll only have 60 games to do so, but the 2020 Major League Baseball season will nonetheless be a chance for up-and-coming stars to add to their resumes.

We thought we'd give these guys their due credit by highlighting the best emerging star at each position.

This involved picking one player for each spot on the infield and in the outfield, plus one right-handed starter, one left-handed starter, one setup man and one closer. We didn't count designated hitter, because the pickings were too slim after reigning American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez.

Speaking of, we disqualified players who have already won a major award—including a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger—or made an All-Star team. We also limited ourselves to players who have no more than three major league seasons under their belts.

Ultimately, we came up with a list of players who've already shown potential yet who likely haven't peaked yet.