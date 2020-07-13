Anonymous NFC Exec on Von Miller: 'I'd Still Take Him over Just About Anyone'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos defends on the play against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 16-15. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Von Miller may be heading into his 10th NFL season, but he still strikes fear into opposing teams. 

"I'd still take him over just about anyone," an NFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "If I need one player to get me one sack on a crucial third down, he's the guy."

ESPN polled more than 50 league executives, who ranked Miller as the fourth-best pass rusher in football for the 2020 season.

Miller is the oldest player in the rankings at age 31, though Chandler Jones (second) and Cam Jordan (ninth) are also in their 30s. He is coming off a 2019 season that saw him set a full-season career low in sacks (eight). The only other season Miller failed to reach the 10-sack mark was in 2013, when he was limited to nine games because of injury.

Despite signs that he may be on the decline, Miller still garners respect from opposing offenses. 

"You're still sliding protection to him most of the game," a NFL defensive coach said. "There are only a handful of players who command that attention, and he still does."

Miller ranks behind Khalil Mack, Jones and Nick Bosa on the rankings. Bosa is the youngest player on the list at age 22 and is one of four players (his brother Joey, Myles Garrett and TJ Watt) who are 25 or younger.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Why NFL Needs to Redo Franchise Tags to Include EDGE Performers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why NFL Needs to Redo Franchise Tags to Include EDGE Performers

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos COVID-19 Update: NFL, NFLPA at odds on preseason, training camp

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Broncos COVID-19 Update: NFL, NFLPA at odds on preseason, training camp

    Rich Kurtzman
    via Milehighsports

    A Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    Trevor Lawrence is not the top QB prospect ... 😳

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    A Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft 🔮

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Haskins Reacts to Name Change

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Haskins Reacts to Name Change

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report