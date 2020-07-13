NFC Exec on Yannick Ngakoue: 'Designated Pass-Rusher, Doesn't Do Much Else'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks in four years in the NFL, but some see him as one-dimensional.

The 25-year-old didn't crack the top 10 of best pass-rushers in the league in a vote by team personnel, although he did get an honorable mention, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. One source provided insight into what kept him further down the list.

"He's a DPR: Designated Pass-Rusher," an NFC executive said. "Doesn't do much else."

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on Ngakoue this offseason, but he's still hoping for a trade and doesn't plan to sign the tag, as Fowler reported earlier in July.

He could make $17.8 million in 2020 on the one-year tender.

Despite his public desire to change teams, general manager Dave Caldwell noted in April there wasn't much interest from other teams.

"Truth be told, we exercised the franchise tender," Caldwell said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "We weren't able to get a trade. Actually, weren't even really able to get an offer.'

It likely indicates others believe Ngakoue to be little more than just a pass-rusher, although the fourth-year player tallied a career-high 41 tackles in 2019. He also added four forced fumbles and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Considering he also ranked fourth in the NFL in total pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Reference, it's clear he can help a defense beyond just sacks.