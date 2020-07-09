J.T. Realmuto 'Not Too Worried' About Ongoing Contract Talks with Phillies

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened 2020 season could impact free agency prior to the 2021 campaign, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto isn't particularly concerned about his individual situation, even if he is worried about the league as a whole.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) shared his comments:

"It definitely concerns me, not necessarily for myself, but for the free-agency class as a whole. The top guys usually find a way to get their dollars. Teams are going to want them. Maybe it's not 20 teams in on you—maybe five or 10. A lot of teams will be able to look at this as a time to take advantage and actually go for it instead of backing off, because half the league will try to cut revenue and save money and the others will look at it as an advantage to press forward. It could affect free agency as a whole, but for myself, I'm not too worried."

The AP noted Realmuto, who is under contract through just this season and held preliminary discussions with the Phillies before the pandemic interrupted things, is expected to seek at least $20 million per season in his next contract.

Realmuto was productive with the Miami Marlins from 2015 through 2017 but turned the corner the last two years and became one of Major League Baseball's elite players.

He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2018 with the Marlins before they traded him to Philadelphia, and he responded by slashing .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI as an All-Star, Silver Slugger and Gold Glover in his first season with the Phillies.

It would make sense for Philadelphia to keep the 29-year-old around beyond the 2020 campaign seeing as it is in win-now mode with Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen, among others.

The catcher also hasn't shown signs of slowing down and is someone who could anchor the lineup during his next contract, as well.

With his skill set, Realmuto isn't concerned about that contract eventually coming even as there is remaining uncertainty around the sport.