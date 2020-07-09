Report: Steve Cohen Submits Bid to Purchase Mets from Fred Wilpon

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 10, 2020

The New York Mets participate in a simulated game during a baseball workout at Citi Field, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has placed a bid to purchase the New York Mets, per Tim Healey of Newsday.  

The 64-year-old has previously been in the running to purchase the team and even struck a deal with majority owner Fred Wilpon on an agreement to buy the National League East franchise.

The deal broke down over a matter of control, however, with Josh Kosman and Thornton McEnery of the New York Post reporting the following in February: "The hedge fund billionaire months ago signed a non-binding deal to buy the Mets, called a term sheet, in which Cohen would gain more than half of the team's equity immediately but leave Fred Wilpon as the Mets control person for five years running the club, two sources said."

The Post added: "When he realized Wilpon was going to really be in control for five years while Cohen owned a majority of the team's equity, Cohen got uncomfortable with the deal and worked on changing the terms."

Cohen's efforts have reportedly sprung back to life, though, after Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network called him the favorite to buy the team:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Cohen isn't without competition, as Heyman noted:

But he looks to be the lead candidate to buy the Mets from Wilpon.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: C.K. McWhorter Attempting to Join the Mets Bidding

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Report: C.K. McWhorter Attempting to Join the Mets Bidding

    Kyle Newman
    via Elite Sports NY

    Nationals Players Finally Receive World Series Rings 💍

    ‘I don’t think that’s going to fit on my finger!’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nationals Players Finally Receive World Series Rings 💍

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    MLB Umpires Union Issues Statement

    This comes after Joe West's comments on COVID-19

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Umpires Union Issues Statement

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down World Series Odds

    @JShafer makes the case for and against every team in its quest for a title

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Breaking Down World Series Odds

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report