MLB Announces 2021 Regular Season Schedule; Yankees vs. Mets Set for Sept. 11

Major League Baseball announced its full 2021 schedule Thursday, featuring a game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

MLB says the season is planned to begin April 1, with all 30 teams playing on Opening Day. Barring any delays, that would mark the first time since 1968 that every MLB team is playing its first game on the same day.

Interleague play will feature regional opponents (East vs. East, West vs. West, Central vs. Central). The matchup between the Mets and Yankees will be the first time the two franchises have played on Sept. 11 since the terror attacks in New York and Washington D.C.

No further details on plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary have been announced.

The final day of the 2021 regular season is slated for Oct. 3 and will feature 12 games between divisional opponents.

The Atlanta Braves are slated to host the 2021 All-Star Game at Trust Park. It will be the first time the city hosts the Midsummer Classic since 2000.

MLB is planning a full 162-game season, while the 2020 season has been cut short to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has expressed cautious optimism a vaccine will be available by next year.

Full schedules are available on MLB's website.