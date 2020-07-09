MLB Announces 2021 Regular Season Schedule; Yankees vs. Mets Set for Sept. 11

Tyler Conway

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a news conference during MLB baseball owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Major League Baseball will cuts its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about $30 million. Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the playersâ€™ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke Friday, May 8, 2020, on condition of anonymity because no decision was announced. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced its full 2021 schedule Thursday, featuring a game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

MLB says the season is planned to begin April 1, with all 30 teams playing on Opening Day. Barring any delays, that would mark the first time since 1968 that every MLB team is playing its first game on the same day.

Interleague play will feature regional opponents (East vs. East, West vs. West, Central vs. Central). The matchup between the Mets and Yankees will be the first time the two franchises have played on Sept. 11 since the terror attacks in New York and Washington D.C.

No further details on plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary have been announced.

The final day of the 2021 regular season is slated for Oct. 3 and will feature 12 games between divisional opponents.

The Atlanta Braves are slated to host the 2021 All-Star Game at Trust Park. It will be the first time the city hosts the Midsummer Classic since 2000.

MLB is planning a full 162-game season, while the 2020 season has been cut short to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has expressed cautious optimism a vaccine will be available by next year.

Full schedules are available on MLB's website.  

