Raiders' Josh Jacobs Will Be Top-5 RB 'Soon,' Says Anonymous NFL Coordinator

One NFL coordinator is bullish on the future of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who recorded more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2019.

Jacobs ranked ninth at the position in a poll of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released Thursday, and the aforementioned coordinator believes Jacobs will continue to climb the list in the coming years.

"He'll be top-five soon," he said. "Never gets tackled by first guy. Smoothness is pretty unique. Really good back."

Another source told Fowler they weren't sure whether Jacobs possesses true game-changing speed but remained confident in his ability to put up numbers for the Raiders.

"Not elite speed but so tough and balanced overall that he can make big plays happen," an NFC executive said.

Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards on 242 carries (4.8 YPC) with seven touchdowns in his debut campaign after the franchise selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He added 20 catches for 166 yards.

The 22-year-old University of Alabama product is hopeful the team can make its first year in Vegas a memorable one, per Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun:

"I know we're going to make a big step. That's our goal this year. Find the little things we did wrong, put those things together and try to come together as a team and have a new mindset. The Raider standard is what we call it. We're trying to get back to that dynasty we used to be."

The standout running back will need to put together a big year to make that goal reality.

He's the top playmaker within a Derek Carr-led offensive attack also featuring wide receivers Tyrell Williams, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow, as well as tight ends Darren Waller and Jason Witten.

Jacobs and Co. are scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.