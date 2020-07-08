NFLPA Exec Don Davis Says NFL's 35% Escrow Offer Is 'A Bit Outrageous'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly hoping to keep 35 percent of player salaries in escrow in 2020, but Don Davis, the NFLPA's senior director of player affairs, didn't appreciate the plan.

Davis called the plan "a bit outrageous" Wednesday on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.

"When they're asked to take a pay cut, typically that is the reaction," he added. "Nobody should really be surprised about that. Any time you're in a contract dispute or you're asked to take less money, I think that's your first reaction, all of us."

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Davis said he told the NFL "to kick rocks" after hearing of the plan.

Pelissero first reported the news of the escrow proposal Tuesday, noting it's an option for the league to manage costs in 2020 if revenue is impacted by COVID-19.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported each NFL team could lose $70-100 million if games are played without fans.

However, several NFL players indicated they would not support putting a portion of their salary in escrow:

Davis, who spent 11 years in the NFL as a linebacker, doesn't seem prepared to allow such a drastic move.