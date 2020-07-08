NFLPA Exec Don Davis Says NFL's 35% Escrow Offer Is 'A Bit Outrageous'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Detail view of three NFL footballs on the sideline before the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly hoping to keep 35 percent of player salaries in escrow in 2020, but Don Davis, the NFLPA's senior director of player affairs, didn't appreciate the plan.

Davis called the plan "a bit outrageous" Wednesday on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.

"When they're asked to take a pay cut, typically that is the reaction," he added. "Nobody should really be surprised about that. Any time you're in a contract dispute or you're asked to take less money, I think that's your first reaction, all of us."

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Davis said he told the NFL "to kick rocks" after hearing of the plan.

Pelissero first reported the news of the escrow proposal Tuesday, noting it's an option for the league to manage costs in 2020 if revenue is impacted by COVID-19.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported each NFL team could lose $70-100 million if games are played without fans.

However, several NFL players indicated they would not support putting a portion of their salary in escrow:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Davis, who spent 11 years in the NFL as a linebacker, doesn't seem prepared to allow such a drastic move.

Related

    Blockbuster NFL Trades That Could Happen

    Five swaps that could happen before the 2021 NFL season 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Blockbuster NFL Trades That Could Happen

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Discussing Player Opt-Outs

    League and NFLPA are discussing a plan for players who may want to opt out of upcoming season (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Discussing Player Opt-Outs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Loves Harbaugh's Spirit

    'We both don't take any crap. ... Every time we talk, there's something with him competing. He's always competing'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Loves Harbaugh's Spirit

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Snyder Conducting 'Informal' Review of WAS Name

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Snyder Conducting 'Informal' Review of WAS Name

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report