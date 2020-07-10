CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins React to Madden Ratings

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Arguably the most exciting addition to the Madden video game series this year is the rookie receiver group, led by first-round picks Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos.

That trio, along with Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, spoke with official Madden ratings adjuster Chad Johnson about their ratings in the upcoming Madden NFL 21 video game.

After dazzling everyone at the NFL Scouting Combine with a time of 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash, Ruggs was rewarded with a speed rating of 98. The Raiders rookie will be the second-fastest receiver in the game, behind Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

Lamb will start his NFL career with a 75 overall rating. The Cowboys receiver has a chance to immediately improve upon that number if he takes advantage of opportunities that opposing defenses give him while they are busy trying to stop Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup on the outside.

Higgins said EA Sports "did me dirty" by giving him a run-blocking grade of 48 after he predicted a rating of "about a 90." The Bengals wideout was also surprised to see his catch grade at 82 since he thought it was "100 percent" a 99.

Still, none of Higgins' reactions could compare to Jeudy. The two-time All-SEC first team receiver had to walk out of his room to take a breath upon learning he was given an overall rating of 75.