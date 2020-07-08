Report: Dan Snyder's WROAF Contributed $0 to Indigenous Causes in 2019 FY

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

As the Washington football team considers a potential name change, records show the team's organization created to help Indigenous people provided zero contributions in 2019.

Owner Dan Snyder created the Washington Redskins Original Americans Foundation in 2014 to "provide meaningful and measurable resources that provide genuine opportunities for Tribal communities." However, the organization donated $0 to relevant causes over the past year, according to Tom Schad of USA Today.

Tax records showed the WROAF contributed $3.7 million in Year 1, but the total was more than halved in each of the next three years, down to $303,000 in 2018 and nothing in 2019.

"They've shifted away from providing grants to charities that are engaged in these areas. They've, in fact, shifted to a level of zero," Ohio State accounting professor Brian Mittendorf said. "I guess the big question you would say is: What is it they're doing instead? And it's largely paying salaries. How that translates to the charitable outcomes is unclear."

Team spokesperson Sean DeBarbieri responded by noting the $6.25 million donated to Indigenous communities is more than any other sports team.

The formation of the non-profit came after Snyder said in 2013: "We will never change the name of the team," per Erik Brady of USA Today.

This stance has softened in recent weeks amid growing protests about racial injustice and financial pressure from sponsors.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement.

Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo investors requested the companies end their relationship with the team. Three of the team's minority owners—making up 40 percent of the stake—are also looking to sell their shares.