B/R's Best MLB Ballpark 'Wild Card' Bracket Voting Results and Top Comments

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Bleacher Report's Best MLB Ballpark Bracket continued Tuesday with the American and National League Wild Card Rounds, and Camden Yards and PNC Park emerged victorious.

Bleacher Report

In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards earned 1,400 votes, good enough for a comfortable win over Cleveland's Progressive Field, which garnered 1,000 votes.

"The first of its kind and the template for pretty much every baseball stadium since," B/R app user tnh445 wrote regarding Camden.

"This is the ballpark that every modern stadium was designed after," SIRGRINSLEY wrote. "1st it was Cleveland and then it was Pittsburgh to follow."

Some fans are big supporters of Progressive Field, though.

"Such a beautiful and underrated ballpark," Na99 wrote. "Biggest screen in the mlb, new restaurants inside the park and cheaper costs for food/drinks."

B/R app user bobbamac also provided a vote for Progressive and ranked it highly among many other parks.

"I've been to 19 ballparks. If I'm rating parks on historical significance, then yeah, there are 'better' parks than Progressive Field. If I'm rating parks on value, experience, sight lines, convenience, etc., then it's hard to beat Progressive."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ultimately, Camden won the AL Wild Card battle and will now face off against Boston's Fenway Park.

In the National League, the views one can catch at PNC Park appeared to win the day for the Pirates' ballpark, which received roughly 1,600 votes in its matchup with the New York Mets' Citi Field (1,200 votes).

"PNC by far," Gohawksman12 said. "Citi Field is all right, but you can't beat that view of the Allegheny River."

Even a few Mets fans agreed that PNC was superior to their team's stomping grounds.

"As a Mets fan that went to school in Pittsburgh, there's no doubt that PNC is better," kab8596 wrote.

Citi Field can hold its own against nearly every MLB park, however, and dannydeuce made a good case.

"Best by far. If you've been you know. Can't miss the action from anywhere, countless top-end food options. They really did this place right."

B/R user drewmcc0719 concurred.

"Great field. Great food. Great family atmosphere. Great seats (anywhere in the ballpark). Hands down a top-notch experience for all ages."

PNC took home the win, though, and will now move on to face the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.

Interestingly enough, the two No. 5 seeds, which received fewer picks than their Wild Card counterparts in the initial round of votes to determine the 10-team bracket, moved on to the next round.

In other words, there's no guarantee the chalk holds as we move forward.

The 30-stadium field was whittled down to 10 after fan voting concluded. Advancing teams were determined in the same fashion as the typical MLB playoff field, with all six division winners (determined by fan vote) and two Wild Card teams in each league moving forward.

Here's a look at the 10 teams that advanced:

AL East: Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 4.7K votes

AL Central: Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 2.3K votes

AL West: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 2K votes

First AL Wild Card: Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1.8K votes

Second AL Wild Card: Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.7K votes

NL East: Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 2.1K votes

NL Central: Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3K votes

NL West: Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.2K votes

First NL Wild Card: Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.8K votes

Second NL Wild Card: PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.5K votes

From there, the teams were seeded in vote order, so Fenway Park is the AL's No. 1 seed, followed by Target Field at No. 2 and so on.

Voting is underway for the Divisional Series round, and you can cast your choices in the B/R app.