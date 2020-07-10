Ranking Which NFL Stars Would Get the Biggest Legacy Boost with a 2020 Title

1 of 10

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Depending on who you ask, Marcus Peters is either one the NFL's best ball hawks or wildly inconsistent.

Over his five NFL seasons, Peters has tallied 77 pass breakups, 27 interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns. He was also named the 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections on his resume. However, he has already been traded twice.

The Kansas City Chiefs had to reprimand Peters before they traded him to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and fourth-round picks. The sticky-hand cornerback experienced some coverage issues in L.A., and the Rams eventually traded him to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick.

After a pair of moves around the league, Peters might hit his stride in Baltimore. If the opportunistic veteran can become more consistent on his current Super Bowl-contending squad, NFL fans should view him as more than a high-risk, high-reward playmaker.

Peters' production suggests he's a unique talent. A lead role on a championship-winning defense would send him soaring up the hierarchy of active cornerbacks with a legitimate shot at a Hall of Fame career.