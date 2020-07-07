Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas Slam NFL's Reported 35% Escrow Proposal

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly proposed holding 35 percent of player salaries in escrow to the NFLPA on Tuesday in the event of lost revenue this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Pelissero also reported that union executive Don Davis told the players the message sent back to the league was "to kick rocks."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas were among the players to offer up a similar sentiment on social media:

It's hard to imagine the NFL players ever agreeing to that sort of plan, with Pelissero reporting the NFLPA believes any escrow situation would have to be collectively bargained. If any of this feels eerily reminiscent of the early days of the MLB labor dispute, well, buckle up.

We may have more heated negotiations on our hands, folks.