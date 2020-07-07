Katie Camlin Explains Being 1st to Tweet About Patrick Mahomes' Contract Monday

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs fan Katie Camlin explained Monday how she was the first person to report the Chiefs had come to terms on a contract extension with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Camlin tweeted her belief that a Mahomes extension was forthcoming at 1:21 p.m. ET, which was about 90 minutes before ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Mahomes had signed a 10-year extension that will keep him with the Chiefs through 2031.

Camlin told Epstein she tweeted because her boss at Plaza Liquor in Kansas City, Missouri, told her that Chiefs employees had come into the store looking for six bottles of Dom Perignon champagne.

While Camlin deleted her tweet shortly after sending it, it read as follows: "A front office employee for the Chiefs came in and bought 6 bottles of Dom Perignon. Said there's a big signing today. He said it's not Chris Jones, so my guess is a Mahomes deal."

Camlin said she tweeted it "off the cuff" because she was "beyond excited."

Her rationale behind deleting the tweet was that she was "terrified" of getting in trouble and worried about whether the Chiefs would be upset: "I didn't want to lose their business. I was afraid they'd be mad. So I deleted it. But of course, screenshots are forever."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Schefter, Mahomes' extension is worth at least $450 million and could net him up to $503 million over the life of the contract. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee.

In just three NFL seasons (two as a starter), Mahomes has established himself as the league's premier quarterback. He was named NFL MVP in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns and then led the Chiefs to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last season.

Camlin said she was just "guessing" about Mahomes' deal, but with the 24-year-old signal-caller under contract for more than a decade, the Chiefs' quarterback situation won't require any guesswork for a long time.