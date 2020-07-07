B/R's Best MLB Ballpark 'Regular-Season' Bracket Voting Results

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

So, what is the best ballpark in Major League Baseball?

In an effort to answer that question, baseball fans voted Monday on the B/R app, and now the divisional and wild-card winners are decided.

Let's take a look at the bracket, winners and full results below.

Bracket

B/R

American League Winners

AL East

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 4.7K votes

2. **Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.7K votes

3. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees): 1.3K votes

4. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays): 300 votes

5. Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays): 186 votes

AL Central

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

1. Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 2.3K votes

2. *Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1.8K votes

3. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas Royals): 1.2K votes

4. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers): 655 votes

5. Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox): 427 votes

AL West

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

1. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 2K votes

2. Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers): 1.4K votes

3. Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros): 1.1K votes

4. Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Los Angeles Angels): 734 votes

5. Oakland Coliseum (Oakland Athletics): 311 votes

Notes: *Wild Card No. 1, **Wild Card No. 2

National League Winners

NL East

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

1. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 2.1K votes

2. *Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.8K votes

3. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies): 1.1K votes

4. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals): 628 votes

5. Marlins Park (Miami Marlins): 440 votes

NL Central

Jon Durr/Getty Images

1. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3K votes

2. **PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.5K votes

3. Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals): 1K votes

4. Miller Park (Milwaukee Brewers): 632 votes

5. Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds): 397 votes

NL West

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.2K votes

2. Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers): 1.1K votes

3. Petco Park (San Diego Padres): 886 votes

4. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies): 654 votes

5. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks): 345 votes

Notes: *Wild Card No. 1, **Wild Card No. 2

The voting will continue throughout the week following the format of the MLB playoffs:

Tuesday: Wild Card Round

Wednesday: National League Division Series and American League Division Series

Thursday: National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series

Friday (through next Monday): World Series

May the best ballpark win!