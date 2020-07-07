B/R's Best MLB Ballpark 'Regular-Season' Bracket Voting Results

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2020

In a photo taken Saturday, June 27, 2020, an elevated deck at a Hilton hotel, right, is seen adjacent to the Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium along West Camden Street in Baltimore. With the baseball season starting amidst coronavirus restrictions limiting fans from attending games, tall structures such as the Hilton hotel will offer a bird's eye view of games. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

So, what is the best ballpark in Major League Baseball?

In an effort to answer that question, baseball fans voted Monday on the B/R app, and now the divisional and wild-card winners are decided.

Let's take a look at the bracket, winners and full results below.

         

Bracket

B/R

             

American League Winners

AL East

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 2: A Black Lives Matter message is displayed on the Green Monster scoreboard in response to the recent death of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests spread across cities in the U.S., and in other
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 4.7K votes

2. **Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.7K votes

3. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees): 1.3K votes

4. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays): 300 votes

5. Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays): 186 votes

           

AL Central

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JULY 03: A general view of stadium as the Minnesota Twins begin summer workouts at Target Field on July 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
1. Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 2.3K votes

2. *Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1.8K votes

3. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas Royals): 1.2K votes

4. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers): 655 votes

5. Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox): 427 votes

           

AL West

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

1. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 2K votes

2. Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers): 1.4K votes

3. Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros): 1.1K votes

4. Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Los Angeles Angels): 734 votes

5. Oakland Coliseum (Oakland Athletics): 311 votes

                

Notes: *Wild Card No. 1, **Wild Card No. 2

                              

National League Winners

NL East

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 03: A general view of the exterior of Truist Park prior to the first day of Summer Workouts at Truist Park on July 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

1. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 2.1K votes

2. *Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.8K votes

3. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies): 1.1K votes

4. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals): 628 votes

5. Marlins Park (Miami Marlins): 440 votes

               

NL Central

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25: Mac Williamson #51 of the San Francisco Giants leaps in to the ivy to in an attempt to make a catch as fans reach for the home run ball of Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field on
Jon Durr/Getty Images

1. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3K votes

2. **PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.5K votes

3. Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals): 1K votes

4. Miller Park (Milwaukee Brewers): 632 votes

5. Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds): 397 votes

               

NL West

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.2K votes

2. Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers): 1.1K votes

3. Petco Park (San Diego Padres): 886 votes

4. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies): 654 votes

5. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks): 345 votes

               

Notes: *Wild Card No. 1, **Wild Card No. 2

                   

The voting will continue throughout the week following the format of the MLB playoffs:

  • Tuesday: Wild Card Round
  • Wednesday: National League Division Series and American League Division Series
  • Thursday: National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series
  • Friday (through next Monday): World Series

May the best ballpark win!

