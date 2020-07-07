B/R's Best MLB Ballpark 'Regular-Season' Bracket Voting Results

B/R's Best MLB Ballpark 'Regular-Season' Bracket Voting ResultsJuly 7, 2020
So, what is the best ballpark in Major League Baseball?
In an effort to answer that question, baseball fans voted Monday on the B/R app, and now the divisional and wild-card winners are decided.
Let's take a look at the bracket, winners and full results below.
Bracket
American League Winners
AL East
1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 4.7K votes
2. **Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.7K votes
3. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees): 1.3K votes
4. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays): 300 votes
5. Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays): 186 votes
AL Central
1. Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 2.3K votes
2. *Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1.8K votes
3. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas Royals): 1.2K votes
4. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers): 655 votes
5. Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago White Sox): 427 votes
AL West
1. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 2K votes
2. Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers): 1.4K votes
3. Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros): 1.1K votes
4. Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Los Angeles Angels): 734 votes
5. Oakland Coliseum (Oakland Athletics): 311 votes
Notes: *Wild Card No. 1, **Wild Card No. 2
National League Winners
NL East
1. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 2.1K votes
2. *Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.8K votes
3. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies): 1.1K votes
4. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals): 628 votes
5. Marlins Park (Miami Marlins): 440 votes
NL Central
1. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3K votes
2. **PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.5K votes
3. Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals): 1K votes
4. Miller Park (Milwaukee Brewers): 632 votes
5. Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds): 397 votes
NL West
1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.2K votes
2. Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers): 1.1K votes
3. Petco Park (San Diego Padres): 886 votes
4. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies): 654 votes
5. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks): 345 votes
Notes: *Wild Card No. 1, **Wild Card No. 2
The voting will continue throughout the week following the format of the MLB playoffs:
- Tuesday: Wild Card Round
- Wednesday: National League Division Series and American League Division Series
- Thursday: National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series
- Friday (through next Monday): World Series
May the best ballpark win!
