Report: Dave Dombrowski Joins Group Attempting to Bring MLB Team to Nashville

Former MLB general manager and team president Dave Dombrowski has joined the Music City Baseball group, which is aiming to land an MLB franchise in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dombrowski joins Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and three-time World Series winner Dave Stewart. La Russa and Dombrowski are both listed as baseball advisors on the group's official site, while Stewart is a board member and advisor.

Dombrowski was the architect behind the Florida Marlins' World Series title in 1997 and Boston Red Sox's championship in 2018. Under his watch, the Detroit Tigers also won four straight American League Central titles from 2011-14. The reached the World Series in 2012, losing to the San Francisco Giants.

The Tennesseean's Tommy Deas reported in January 2019 that La Russa and Stewart had signed on with an advisory group focused on bringing the big leagues to Nashville. La Russa emphasized how the city was expanding to the point where it could accommodate another sports team.

"We had just always talked about, since I left the Cardinals ... that Nashville and what's happening in that town as far as the growth, the excitement, what's happening with the football team and the hockey team, it's a natural for baseball," he said. "And that's where we are."

The Houston Oilers moved to Nashville ahead of the 1997 season, while the Nashville Predators celebrated their inaugural season in 1998. Nashville SC was the newest addition, staging its first MLS match in February.