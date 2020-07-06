NFL's COVID-19 Protocol for Super Bowl Revealed After Philip Rivers' Question

David Eulitt/Getty Images

A positive test result for COVID-19 could sideline any NFL player, even if it comes during Super Bowl week.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers reportedly asked about this situation on an NFLPA call Friday, questioning if there are any options for a player who is asymptomatic but tests positive. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the player would have to sit for at least five days.

He would eventually be cleared if he tested negative for the virus twice, at least 24 hours apart.

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the league recently released extensive protocols for the upcoming season that includes rules for cleaning and social distancing. Additionally, players will be under strict supervision to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

All team personnel are expected to disclose any symptoms, while each organization's Infection Control Officer can report violations of the protocols.

Anyone with "close contact" with an individual who tests positive could also be isolated for as long as eight days.

This might have a significant impact on NFL teams, who could lose key players for important games.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had previously said shutting down any player who contracts the disease is vital to stopping the spread.

"It would be malpractice in medicine to put him on the field, absolutely," Fauci said in May, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused significant changes to the NFL offseason, from closed team facilities to virtual workouts. The league has also shortened the preseason to just two games.

There have still been no changes to the regular season, though, while players are still expected to report to training camp on July 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last month the plan is to "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners."