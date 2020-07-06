Astros Join Nationals in Canceling Workouts Amid COVID-19 Testing

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick removes his mask during a baseball practice at Minute Maid Park, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Multiple MLB teams have been forced to cancel workouts as they have not yet received their updated test results for COVID-19.  

The Houston Astros canceled workouts Monday while they await Friday's test results, general manager James Click confirmed in a statement, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle:

The Washington Nationals will miss practice Monday for the same reason, as general manager Mike Rizzo explained:

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Oakland Athletics canceled a workout Sunday because they didn't have test results, while testers didn't show up to the Los Angeles Angels facility.

MLB held initial testing for all players and staff when they reported to camps July 1, which resulted in 38 positive tests out of 3,185 samples, including 31 players.

The Astros announced one player tested positive while experiencing "minor symptoms," while the Nationals said two players tested positive. MLB players who test positive are expected to self-quarantine and can't return to their teams until they test negative twice.

MLB's protocols require testing every other day during spring training and throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

As Passan noted, the league expects to utilize about 14,000 tests per week.

Friday's tests would have been the second time each player was evaluated, although the delayed results have already impacted things on the field ahead of the planned start of the regular season July 23.

