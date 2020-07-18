The 1 Player Each NFL Team Gave Up on Too Soon

0 of 32

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Sports fans are naturally inclined to wonder about what might have been.

What if their favorite team didn't pass on Tom Brady numerous times?



What if another organization saw Patrick Mahomes' potential before the Kansas City Chiefs traded up for the league's first half-billion-dollar man?

What if the Green Bay Packers decided not to take a chance on a Brett Favre trade?

Our task is to watch and wonder what might have been since nobody forgets the bad beats.

In this instance, what could have been centers on the possibilities ruined by a lack of foresight. Every organization has given up on a potential franchise-changing talent, investing time and/or draft assets in a player with the hopes of developing him, only to move on before they should have.

To be clear, these individuals didn't choose to sign elsewhere in free agency. Their previous teams traded or released them long before their contributions reached career pinnacles and/or fulfillment.