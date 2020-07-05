Diamondbacks' Junior Guerra, Silvino Bracho Tested Positive for COVID-19

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that relief pitchers Junior Guerra and Silvino Bracho tested positive for COVID-19.

"The two guys I mentioned are asymptomatic and feel great," Lovullo said, per the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro. "They're in the protocol, they're doing what they can, taking care of what they can at home and healing up."

CBSSports.com's Mike Axisa provided portions of MLB's 2020 operations manual, which includes COVID-19-specific language:

"Anyone who tests positive will be isolated away from the team and remain in daily contact with the team, and undergo follow up testing as necessary. "As part of its COVID-19 Action Plan, the Club also must identify and inform the Joint Committee of one or more local health care facilities to which it will refer any Covered Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 for treatment if the circumstances warrant," the Operations Manual says."

MLB also set up a separate injured list for those who test positive. Players are eligible to come off the list when they test negative twice over a period of more than 24 hours. They also have to show no coronavirus-related symptoms for 72 hours and receive the green light from team doctors.

A joint statement from MLB and the MLB Players Association confirmed Friday that 38 of the 3,185 people tested were flagged for COVID-19. Of the group, 31 were players. The other seven were team employees.

Guerra is approaching his first season with Arizona after signing a one-year, $2.7 million contract in the offseason. He made 72 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, finishing with 77 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA over 83.2 innings.

Bracho missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2019. He performed well in 2018 when he bounced between MLB and the minors. He allowed 11 earned runs and struck out 34 in 31 big league innings.