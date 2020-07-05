Report: NHL, NHLPA Finalize Protocols to Return to Play in Toronto, Edmonton

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

The NHL and NHLPA have reportedly agreed on the third and fourth phases of a return-to-play plan, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN and Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed to Kaplan that the two sides had reached an agreement to restart the season in Edmonton and Toronto this summer. However, Kaplan added that "the sides are still finalizing the details for a memorandum of understanding for a collective bargaining agreement extension."

Phase 3 of the plan regards training camps, while Phase 4 is the 24-team tournament that will serve as the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. The NHLPA's executive committee must still approve the plan before it gets officially voted on by the NHL players and NHL's Board of Governors.

McKenzie outlined some of the details of the plan in his Twitter thread. They include:

A limit of 30 skaters but unlimited goalies in Phase 3.

Players can opt out of either phase with no penalties.



Players and club staff will be " tested 48 hours prior to any individual returning to club training facilities and on an every other day basis after that, with all results being available with 24 hours. If the test result is unavailable within the 24-hour period, the individual is not permitted to remain in club training facilities until such time that the test comes back negative."

Temperature and symptom checks will happen daily, both at home and before entering club facilities.

Any positive case will be treated as a hockey-related injury for CBA purposes.

Per Kaplan, the league is targeting a July 13 start date for training camps and a return to play by Aug. 1. There will be two hub cities where games will take place—Toronto for Eastern Conference teams and Edmonton for Western Conference teams.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Stanley Cup Finals are expected to take place in October in Edmonton.