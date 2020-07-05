Miami Marlins Confirm 4 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins confirmed four players from their 60-player pool have tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is ongoing," Marlins president of baseball operations, Michael Hill, told reporters Saturday. "We've very pleased that a majority of our players made it through intake without it, but this is a daily battle, the disease is still out there. The pandemic is still out there. Florida's recording record highs and daily reports of the virus. We have to continue to be mindful. We have to continue to be smart. We have to continue to be disciplined as players, as staff, as an organization, because you know this is a daily and ongoing battle."

Hill said three of the players were already in quarantine after testing positive within the last two weeks. Another tested positive at Wednesday's mandatory screening.

None of the players who tested positive gave permission for their condition to be disclosed publicly. The players will not be able to participate in team activities until they are symptom free for at least 72 hours and have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, per MLB's COVID policy.

MLB did not implement a so-called "bubble" like the NHL or NBA for its 2020 season, instead having players report to their respective markets. Teams will play a regional schedule to limit travel but will nonetheless still be staying in hotels and flying to opponent cities.

MLB is planning regular screenings at the ballpark, and players must take temperature tests and answer questions about potential exposure daily.

Thirty-one players tested positive for COVID-19 during MLB's first round of tests.